As downtown develops -- and goes vertical, will the Port City lose its historic look?

WILMINGTON -- Every time Lucien Ellison drives over the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, he looks over at the downtown riverfront and takes in the view.

It’s a frequent trip for the local developer, who often chauffeurs his kids to matches at the Cape Fear Soccer Park off U.S. 421. But the drive allows Ellison to appreciate the Port City's skyline, and recognize the visible wave of change sweeping across it.

“Over the next three years, that drive over the bridge is going to look a lot different,” he said. “It is a sign of progress and that downtown Wilmington is thriving and becoming a better place to live, work and play.”

Ellison is more familiar with the wave of change than most. He’s the project manager for East West Partners’ River Place, the massive mixed-use development now going vertical on North Water Street. The project -- which will offer 32,000 square feet of retail space, 171 residential units and a 403-space parking garage -- is one of several that are poised to change the skyline of Wilmington within the next few years.

Others include Pier 33, another mixed-use development on the northern riverfront; Aloft Hotel, a component of the Coastline Convention Center renovations; and Cape Fear Solar Systems, which was recently approved to build a five-story headquarters south of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

New 'vibe' to downtown

For developers and those welcoming of development in the historic downtown, the addition of major new projects is good news. Not only does it add more residential units to accommodate the projected population growth for New Hanover County over the next two decades, but it also adds more economic opportunities for retail and entertainment.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said the prospect of new high-rise development has been a rarity in recent years -- save for a few exceptions like PPD, hotels like Embassy Suites and the Hampton Inn & Suites, and the Harrelson Building on North Third Street. But thanks to the revitalization efforts from city officials over the last 30 years or so, Wilmington is entering into a new era that's bound to go up.

“There is a whole new energy and vibe to downtown that I am very proud of and our skyline is changing with it,” Saffo said.

While some would prefer the riverfront stay as it is, Ed Wolverton, director of the Wilmington Downtown Inc., said residents should expect the central business district (CBD), as downtown is zoned, to grow.

“The expectation is that it is perfectly fine for the CBD to be more dense, have more people and have taller buildings, as it is fulfilling its original mission as the primary commercial center for the region,” he said.

Only way is up

But as much as downtown is a hub for commercial business, the riverfront is an iconic image of the region, one touted on tourism brochures and shared around the world through the lens of locally shot films and television series.

At last month’s 10th fan convention celebrating the locally shot series “One Tree Hill,” fans attending events at the Battleship North Carolina took pictures with the riverfront in the background, as it was shown in the series.

With these projects poised to unmistakably alter that memorable view, developers said they were conscious in the design process to dream up architecture that complemented the history of the existing skyline.

Ellison said River Place’s more visible Water Street facade was intentionally designed to be aesthetically diverse, with a plaza and retail spaces adding a variety of heights and features to the north and south towers, which, at their summit, will be 132 feet tall and a maximum 13 stories.

“It was about balancing a contemporary design that is interesting and attractive and ushers in modernization, while at the same time, blending nicely with the historic architecture that has been in place for a hundred years,” he said.

Cutting through the center of the development will be an extension of Bijou Park, which will feature a staircase that allows anyone to move between Front and Water streets -- with an archway overhead connecting the towers. The parking deck component is also hidden within the interior of the development to keep it from sticking out in the riverfront view.

Moving north, Pier 33, which will be 77 feet tall, draws its design inspiration from the perennial use of brick in local buildings.

“We tried to pull in design inspirations from Wilmington as a whole historically, and implemented and incorporated a lot of brick,” said Everett Daniels, president of developer Dewitt Carolinas. “It’s not a loud building. It blends in really well with the buildings around us.”

Pier 33, which is set to open its first residential units in summer 2020, also puts two courtyards front and center on the riverfront side, securing the most important amenity for residents -- a river view.

“As far as design concerns, the biggest factor was making sure that we maximize the river views for our residents,” Daniels said.

Historic preservation

Beth Rutledge, the executive director of the Historic Wilmington Foundation, said she is watchful of developments that set their sights on downtown. The foundation advocates for the preservation and reuse of historic buildings over demolition.

But Rutledge said progress and preservation can go hand in hand if done correctly.

“As Wilmington continues to develop, we can accomplish that with our existing old buildings or the development of underused properties,” she said. “We don’t need to tear something down to make something new.”

She specifically pointed to Pier 33, which is being built on a lot vacant for more than a decade. Daniels said the project will be a third-generation user of the land, following a a logging operation and Almont Shipping.

Saffo said that not only is he excited about the new riverfront development rising out of the ground, but he is encouraged to see how it is intertwined with the historic elements of the area without compromising them.

“What’s unique about the growth we are seeing on the riverfront is how we have protected the historic district and CBD,” he said. “That area where Pier 33 is going up was an industrial part of Wilmington that was never considered years ago for marinas, bars and residential projects. Seeing the growth in that part of the community is great. That’s how it should be done, instead of going in there and destroying historic buildings.”

Reporter Hunter Ingram can be reached at 910-343-2327 or Hunter.Ingram@StarNewsOnline.com.