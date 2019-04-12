Members of law enforcement in Henderson County are mourning the sudden loss of Lt. Jimmy Case.

The longtime Hendersonville Police Department officer was well-known in the community and had received many awards for his service and dedication to the community. He also served with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office prior to joining the city department.

Case was honored with the Bill Powers Leadership Award for Supervisor of the Year during the Hendersonville Police Department’s annual awards ceremony last month. He also won the award for 2016 and 2013. He and his team members were the recipients of the Outstanding Team Award for 2014.

The city recently featured Case in a story about the National Safety Council’s Alive at 25 program for teens, which he led.

Case jumped at the opportunity to teach the class several years ago, Chief Herbert Blake said, because of a personal experience and seeing firsthand what can happen when drivers make poor decisions. Thirteen years ago, he and his wife were in a serious motorcycle accident. The crash was caused by a distracted driver and his wife ended up losing her leg as a result.

Case used the experience as a platform to bring home the seriousness of the topics covered in the program to the young drivers.

Case also worked as a K-9 officer since late 2001, and even participated in Shop With a Hero and helped lead House of Worship Security Training sessions.

“The Law Enforcement community lost a true hero this afternoon,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “HPD Lieutenant Jimmy Case will be forever missed. Jimmy served at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office from 1984-1994 before joining the Hendersonville Police Department in 1999.

“We at HCSO offer our deepest condolences to the Case family and our brothers and sisters in Blue at the Hendersonville Police Department. It isn’t goodbye, it’s see you later.”

“Tonight our hearts are heavy,” the Henderson County Fire and Rescue Honor Squad said in another Facebook post. “To our Family at Hendersonville Police Department and the Case family you are in our thoughts and prayers. Jimmy was a brother to us all and will be greatly missed. Rest easy our Brother.”

This story will be updated.