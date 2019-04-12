List as of March 18 shows 3,000 properties still owe 2018 taxes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY -- More people in New Hanover County paid their taxes on time in 2018, according to documents provided by the county.

For the 2017 tax year, the county's delinquent property tax list included about $4.1 million in outstanding bills, a number that dipped to just under $3.1 million in 2018. Year over year, the tax collection rate has increased, with about 700 fewer properties appearing on the 2018 list compared to 2017's version.

Records appearing in Friday's paper are updated as of March 18, but some entities with outstanding balances have since paid their delinquent taxes. Publishing a list of delinquent taxpayers is required by North Carolina law.

For instance, Interroll, which topped the list with a $59,541.91 unpaid balance, has since paid its taxes, according to the county. An Interroll spokesperson did not respond Thursday to a request for comment about the company's tardy payment.

Typically, property taxes for the previous year are due by the first week of the following year. For instance, 2018 tax bills paid or postmarked after Jan. 7, 2019, would be considered delinquent. A property's tax value, and thus how much the owner owes, is set the January of the previous year.

After Jan. 7, the county is able to charge 2 percent interest, with another 3/4 of a percent added each consecutive month beginning February 1. If an entity or person still does not pay, the county can garnish wages or any other form of income, such as estate tax refunds, or seize assets from their bank.

Late payments

Just behind Interroll on the delinquency list was Northern Riverfront Marina & Hotel LLLP, which is owned by Chuck Schoninger, the developer behind the Northern Riverfront project. The $21,171 owed on that parcel is outstanding, but will be paid in the next six weeks, with about half of the funds coming from a closing on a nearby property, a spokesman for USA InvestCo, Schoninger's company, said Thursday.

Schoninger owns three other parcels on the county's list, but a $18,613 outstanding balance owed by NRMH Hotel Holdings has been paid, the spokesman said, as has a $8,941 balance owed on one NRMH Holdings property.

A second NRMH Holdings property -- which has an outstanding balance of $19,043 -- is scheduled to be closed on in the next six weeks and will be paid off at that time, the USA InvestCo spokesman said.

In total, Schoninger-owned companies' delinquent taxes totaled $67,770.26 as of March 18, with at least $27,000 paid since then and plans to soon make up the rest.

"We had every intention of paying them," the USA InvestCo spokesman said, "but since the closings were occurring, it's easier to allow them to go through to the closings."

Last year, NRMH Holdings LLC topped the delinquency list. At that time, Allison Snell, the New Hanover County tax administrator, told the StarNews the list often features "frequent flyers" who have previously featured.

In a quote provided to the StarNews Thursday, Snell attributed the drop to her staff's hard work.

“I am so proud of my team for pushing really hard very early this year to get our delinquent taxes paid in the current year,” she said. “I am so proud of their hard work and dedication and know that they take great pride in serving the citizens of New Hanover County.”

Calendar year 2018 also included a tax cut in New Hanover County at its halfway point, with property taxes falling from 57 cents per $100 of assessed value to 55.5 cents -- or a savings of about $30 per $200,000 of assessed value.

Others outstanding

“Good Behavior” star Michelle Dockery appeared on the list with an outstanding balance of $4,514.80. The British actress bought a house in the Forest Hills neighborhood while filming the TNT series in Wilmington, but has since put the house on the market after the show was canceled following its second season.

The county confirmed Dockery had not paid her balance as of April 11.

Businessman John Sutton owns a dozen parcels appearing on the list totaling $47,415.81 in outstanding payments.

Among Sutton's properties appearing on the delinquent tax payers list are parcels within the Masonic Building in downtown Wilmington.

When reached Thursday, Sutton said, "I've worked out a payment plan with New Hanover County."

Reporters Cammie Bellamy and Hunter Ingram contributed to this article.

Reporters Cammie Bellamy and Hunter Ingram contributed to this article.