On seven occasions last weekend, a phone call was made to the police about a man disturbing the peace at Orlando-area Starbucks Coffee, Surfanista Cafe and Sassy Granny’s Smoothies locations.

The man allegedly threatened to destroy everyone with his very own army of turtles, TV station WKMG reported.

The man, as written in a police report, yelled obscenities, called himself a saint and said his turtle army would destroy everyone. They just had to wait an hour to see what would happen.

According to Orlando Sentinel, the 61-year-old man was taken to the Brevard County Jail and will have to see a judge about multiple charges including including misusing 911, breaching the peace and resisting an officer.

