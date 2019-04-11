A local graduate of Burns High School was recently named one of the winners of the Jackson County Arts Council Solo Competition and will be performing in the Western Carolina Civic Orchestra’s annual spring concert.

Bethany “Mickey” McCabe, a WCU school of music student, will perform with the orchestra. McCabe, a flutist and student of Dr. Eldred Spell, will perform Howard Hanson’s “Serenade for flute, harp, and strings.”

The concert will include performances of music by Gounod, Sibelius, Mozart and Hanson, as well as the Cullowhee premiere of a piece by NC composer, Corydon Bell, Long After Bach.