News from Alamance County campuses

Smith Elementary School received $10,000 from Monica Avilez, manager of the recently opened Burlington Stores on Huffman Mill Road, during a surprise ceremony Tuesday, April 9. For each new store location, Burlington Stores makes a donation to a local school to support teachers through AdoptAClassroom.org. Smith was chosen because the elementary school was originally built on the store’s new site. It was moved to its present location on Delaney Drive in 1995.

Cummings High School and Broadview Middle School hosted Mark Wood, international recording artist and Emmy award-winning composer, for the “Electrify Your Strings!” music education program the week of Monday, April 8. An original member of the multiplatinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra and creator of the Viper electric violin, Wood performed with the students on his handcrafted 7-string fretted electric Viper violin on Tuesday, April 9 in the Cummings Fine Arts Building Auditorium. All proceeds from the event went directly to the school’s music program. This is the 19th year for Electrify Your Strings, which offers a unique electric rock experience for school orchestras.

Alamance-Burlington high school students will participate in Manufacturing and Skilled Trades Day from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Mebane Arts and Community Center. More than 600 ninth-graders are expected to attend. The event is the result of a partnership between Junior Achievement of North Carolina and ABSS Career and Technical Education to expose students to manufacturing and skilled trade careers before they select their CTE courses. NC-DOT, Chandler Concrete, Samet Corporation, NC Works, West Rock, Kemco, Superior Cranes, Mebane Fire, Alamance Community College, Modern Builders, McGee Bros., D & J Quality Construction, ABSS CTE, Elon University, Honda Power and Mebane Tractor will attend.

Elon Elementary School second-graders will be treated to a visit from Elon University President Connie Book at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12. In 2018, the university held an “Honor President Book Drive” fundraiser from Oct. 1 to Oct. 20 to benefit university programs. For every donor who made a gift of $20 or more, a book was donated to Alamance-Burlington public schools. Over 900 people made donations. Book will present these books — each of which includes a sticker noting the donation amount — to Superintendent Bruce Benson at Elon Elementary, Friday, and read to the students.

Southern Alamance High School will host “VIP for a VIP” (Vehicle Injury Prevention for a Very Important Person) on Tuesday, April 17. The program will cover the dangers of drunk and distracted driving in two parts. The morning session will begin at 10 a.m. The afternoon session, which includes an outdoor simulation of a crash with fire, police and EMS responding, will begin at 2 p.m. Swepsonville and E.M. Holt fire departments, Alamance EMS, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, the N.C. Highway Patrol and Alamance Rescue will be involved.

Hillcrest Elementary School fourth-graders participated in an authentic English tea earlier this month. The students had just finished learning about Edwardian England and reading “The Secret Garden,” a popular English children’s book. They studied life in a manor house and enjoyed tasting what life was like in 1911 Yorkshire England with tea sipped from traditional teacups, finger foods and tea sandwiches. They also dressed up for the event and received etiquette lessons.

