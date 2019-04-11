The Randolph County School System’s STAR3 students for April were honored at the April 8 meeting of the Randolph County Board of Education. They are, from left, Toby Cuna Zamora, Randleman Middle School;Abigail Hartman, Randleman High School; Teanna Bostick, Randleman Elementary School; Liliana Reyes Cruz, Ramseur Elementary School; Austin McMahan, Northeastern Randolph Middle School; Adalyn Bush, Liberty Elementary School; Kylee Arnold, Grays Chapel Elementary School; and Lucero Arellano, Franklinville Elementary School. Not pictured are Jackson Register, Level Cross Elementary School; and Allyson Dains, Providence Grove High School. The program honors students who are respectful, responsible and doing the right thing. The criteria for selection could include being a role model for others, making positive accomplishments and nomination from a faculty member. The Courier-Tribune serves as sponsor for the program.(Contributed)