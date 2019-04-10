ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Charles Brandon Strader, 42, of Cooleemee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, larceny be anti-inventory device, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor shoplifting by concealment of goods, $20,000 secured bond, May 16.

• Matthew James Taylor, 30, of 230 Pine Park Drive, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $10,000 secured bond, May 13.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

• A 1994 Chrysler Labaron valued at $2,000 was reported stolen from a hotel on Piedmont Drive at 10:04 a.m. on April 6.