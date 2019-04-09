TUE., APRIL 9

Sandbar Lecture Series: Barbara Buchanan will talk about "The Show Boat: Most Decorated American Battleship of World War II" all about the USS North Carolina. 6 p.m. at the Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach. The ship earned its recognition the hard way, by seeing more combat than any counterpart. It served in every major battle of the Pacific Theater, during which time it garnered its 15 battle stars. Buchanan is a photographer, videographer and writer who travels the globe. She has worked on expeditions with Wreck Diving Magazine, and as an archaeologist on Blackbeard’s famous ship, the Queen Anne’s Revenge, where she documented the excavation for the Dive Down Project. Admission $9.50 for adults, $8.50 for ages 62 and over, $7.50 for ages 3-12, and free for ages 2 and under, active duty military and disabled veterans including one guest with presentation of a military ID by the cardholder, and members. Details: 910-579-1016 or visit http://museumplanetarium.org/.

"Free Solo" at Cinematique: 7 p.m. April 9 and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 10 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St. Rated "PG-13." Follow Alex Honnold as he becomes the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 ft high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, he completed arguably the greatest feat in rock climbing history. $8.56 (taxes and fees included). Details: http://www.thalianhall.org/ or 910-632-2285.

Concert: Helmut Jasbar, classical guitar, 7:30 p.m. at Cultural Arts CA1075 Beckwith Recital Hall. Tickets $6 general public, free to students with valid UNCW ID. Details: 910-962-3500 or 910-962-3415.

Over 50's Dance: 7:30-10 p.m. at the New Hanover County Senior Center, 2222 S. College Road. Vald will be playing ballroom, social, and line dance music. Couples and singles are welcome. A mixer and line dance segment are part of the evening. $8 per person plus a finger food or two-liter soft drink to share. Details: Tim Gugan, 910-620-8427 or visit http://www.overfiftiesdanceclub.org/.

WED., APRIL 10

UNCW Jazz Combos: 7:30 p.m. at Kenan Auditorium, UNCW. Tickets $6 general public, free to students with valid UNCW ID. Details: 910-962-3500 or 910-962-3415.

Find more happenings and promote your own at StarNewsOnline.com/ThingstoDo.