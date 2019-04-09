SILER CITY — The Milo Holt Western Festival will be Saturday, May 18, in downtown Siler City from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This year’s festival guests include The Tom Mix Rangers, western actors from all over the east coast; Chief Steve Silverheels, son of Jay Silverheels who was Tonto on “The Lone Ranger” TV series; and Ronnie and Elease Felker, look-alikes who portray Barnie Fife and Thelma Lou from “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Country western singer from Nashville, Tenn., Duane Deemer, will be on stage with other talents such as Aspen Black and Alice, mother-daughter country western singer duo from Virginia; Cindy Smith the Singing Cowgirl, from Georgia; and much more throughout the day. Pieces of Eight Troupe, a local pirate group, with its ship, will be among the entertainment. Visitors may search for gems and minerals at the Sluice Machine.

Families of all ages are invited to the festival. Western movies will be shown all day. The kids can compete in games from the Old West as did the Native American children from that time period.

Vendors are welcome to reserve a space to sell their products.

Country western singer Duane Deemer will entertain and a western movie will be shown on Friday night, May 17, at The Oasis, 117 S. Chatham Ave., Siler City, starting at 7 p.m.

The festival is held each year in memory of Milo Holt who had a love for Westerns and was instrumental in keeping B Western movies alive. He was founder of the Ed Wyatt Chapter of the Western Film Preservation Society in Raleigh and the Milo Holt Western Film Club in Siler City. Both organizations are still strong today.

For more information, contact Linda Lehman at 919-200-5161.