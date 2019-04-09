Orange County launched an electronic protective order system for domestic-violence victims Monday April 8 — something that’s been slowly spreading around the state.

Victims will be able to go to the Sheriff’s Office in Hillsborough or the Compass Center for Women and Families in Chapel Hill to get counseling, help with things like making a safety plan, and petition a District Court judge for a protective order, to keep abusers away from them, by video connection without having to go to the courthouse or the clerk of Superior Court.

This not only speeds up the process, but makes it safer since victims don’t have to leave the Sheriff’s Office or center, running the risk of encountering their abusers, and it sets fewer discouraging roadblocks in the process, like visiting the clerk of Superior Court’s office and then appearing in open court.

Before Alamance County pioneered this in 2013, about a third of the women who started the process at the Family Justice Center didn’t finish it.

With Orange County, 10 North Carolina counties — Alamance, Orange, Guilford, Durham, Forsyth, Wake, Cumberland, Davidson, Rowan and Onslow — now use the electronic system, according to the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts. About 9,300 electronic protective orders are issued each year.

In 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women made $750,000 in grants available in the state to expand the system to 13 counties. Orange wasn’t on that original list.

It took a year and a half of planning and coordination among the Orange Sheriff’s Office, Clerk of Court, District Court Judges’ Office and the Compass Center to get the program up and running, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Reporter Isaac Groves can be reached at igroves@thetimesnews.com or 336-506-3045. Follow him on Twitter at @tnigroves.