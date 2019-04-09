This feature is sponsored by O'Brien Service Company.

School: Supply Elementary

Grade: First

Best subject: Math

Worst subject: None

What drives you crazy? It drives me crazy when people run when they are supposed to be walking.

What makes you happy? I enjoy playing outside with my friend.

Favorite book: "Little Red Riding Hood"

Favorite movie: "Tinkerbell"

Favorite color: Pink or purple

Favorite food: Spaghetti and meatballs

What do you do for fun? Play video games

Whom do you most admire, and why? I admire my teacher, Ms. Hardee, because she teaches us lots of things.

For Amanda Hardee, teacher, how does this student's exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing?

Hazel is a model student and a positive role model for her classmates. She always tries to give her all in everything she does from academics to being a good citizen. Hazel is a living example of our school motto, “I Will Do My Best To Be My Best.”