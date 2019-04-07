Mrs. Mazurie Cole Reckling had a way of rolling her hair to circle the top of her head. Her hairstyle was a part of her, the way she always looked. Those close to her called her “Zurie” or “Aunt Zurie.”

On Sundays “Aunt Zurie” would walk several blocks to the First Baptist Church. Her walk was more like a stroll as she would often stop and gaze at a clump of flowers or speak to a passerby. She wore a fox fur.

Mrs. Reckling admired people who wanted to improve themselves: to elevate their education or rise above circumstances. She had a sister named Mae who was married to County Schools Superintendent R. G. Anders. Mrs. Reckling worked for Mr. Anders in offices located in the historic courthouse on Main Street. Her niece, Ruth Cole Ashby, taught for a number of years in the elementary schools of Hendersonville.

R.G. Anders would bring Mae for visits with “Zurie” but he preferred sitting outside in the car. He did not particularly enjoy “woman talk.” I remember as a little boy I would walk up to the parked car and talk with Mr. Anders. At the time, of course, I had no idea that he was such an important man — a legend “on horseback” in the history of education in Henderson County

I remember he would ask me what I wanted to do when I grew up. I truly believe that his thoughtful words might have been the first encouragement I received to become a teacher.

Anders had attended Wake Forest University and delighted in promoting that excellent school. Before going to Wake Forest he had been a student at Fruitland Institute.

“Zurie” particularly liked my mother, who fit her definition of spunk — someone who was not beaten down by circumstances but was a fighter. My mother would often get irritated by Zurie’s “suggestions,” which often included intrusions into our yard with encouragements to plant flower, vine or shrub. My mother was nevertheless glad to have a neighbor who cared about how things looked and who was concerned with the welfare of others.

“Zurie” Reckling was a proud lady. To some she might have come across as a bit snobbish, but not so.

Mrs. Reckling did not particularly like all those bicycles piled outside our front door when brother Rick’s friends came to view a televised baseball game on a summer afternoon, but she said nothing. Instead, she secretly enjoyed all the activity and youthful excitement, like when my father would teach a young athlete how to throw the curve ball in our front yard.

“Zurie” was always bragging about my brother and sister. My brother had a paper route and showed early signs of being a businessman, and even had his own bank account. My sister was just beginning to reveal her talent as an actress and was a singer in the church choir.

There were some who did not take to Zurie’s ways and would say something rude to her. Later she would share the insult with my mother, always showing surprise at receiving such a response from someone.

“After all, I was only trying to be helpful,” she would say.

My mother would resolve the issue by reinforcing Zurie’s good intention and suggesting that another approach might have been better — "Not many people enjoy being told what to do and how they can improve appearances. I would just…”

Mrs. Reckling had problems with her stomach. She guarded her diet. Still, habit would win out, and — on occasion, she would join my mother on the short drive to visit Mace’s Grocery located on the busy bend of Kanuga Road. There she would purchase Pork Skins.

At other times Zurie might just make a pan of cornbread and eat raw onions which always triggered her stomach ailment. She would lament, “I know I’m going to pay for this, but sometimes I just have to have something like my mother used to fix. Have you ever put your cornbread in milk? It’s delicious.”

A member of the Cole family of East Tennessee, she proudly claimed kinship with Wilma Dykeman, author of “The French Broad.”

The Recklings’ home on Third Avenue West had two apartments: one upstairs, the other downstairs. Mrs. Reckling would rent the larger apartment upstairs and live in the much smaller one downstairs. Glenn and Dot Marlow lived upstairs shortly after Glenn began his career as a teacher and principal and as superintendent of Henderson County schools.

When I reached the age for getting my driver’s license, I would practice by driving back and forth in the driveway that separated Mrs. Reckling’s home from ours. I would back down the long driveway (or so it seemed) to the street and then drive back. I’d repeat this until my father would get annoyed.

Years later, Dot told me that she feared for the safety of little Valerie, the Marlows’ oldest child, because of my clumsy attempts to drive.

I recommend reading Katherine Mansfield’s “Miss Brill.” In this short story, the character Miss Brill reminds me of “Aunt Zurie.”