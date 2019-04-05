Book review: Lyn Welborn continues his chronicle of 1970s Carolina Beach in "Crazier Beach."

About a year ago, Carolina Beach native Lynn Welborn published "Crazy Beach," a comic novel about life on Federal Point before it became "Pleasure Island."

His chapters were all listed like tracks on a '70s vinyl LP, complete with duration in minutes and seconds, each named for a "Greatest Hit."

Now comes the sequel, "Crazier Beach," and to paraphrase Led Zeppelin (who figure prominently in the background), the song remains the same.

Our hero is still Lenny Melton, a young baseball player and sometime marijuana dealer, who lives with his parents (who don't know about the weed part) in a vintage beach house with a pool table but no air conditioning.

In the first novel, Lenny was enrolled in Sunset Park Junior High School; now, he's moved onto high school (Welborn attended Hoggard), but is still the same old merry prankster. One of his favorite exploits was exploding a transformer outside his crosstown rival's school just as they were holding their prom.

Basically, the action follows Lenny's junior and senior years, although the narration hops around quite a bit, flashing forward at times to the 1980s and to 2006.

Things hop around quite a bit, though. In one chapter, Lenny and his buddies are off to Bald Head Island with "Mr. Robert" (known to the rest of the planet as The Fort Fisher Hermit), hunting for a blockade runner's buried treasure. Then, pop, in the next chapter, Lenny and a slightly different gang of buddies are sneaking into Matamoros, Mexico, where Lenny lands a gig drumming with a band.

Then, pop, and Lenny is in Durham, visiting his sweetheart Darlene (who moved off the beach at the end of the first novel), and losing his virginity in a very used and dented Plymouth Duster in the middle of a pounding rainstorm. (You guessed it: The police show up, almost at the Moment of Truth.)

Then, pop, the boys are off to New Orleans by way of South of the Border (the one in South Carolina), hooking up with a party of lively New York girls heading off for a Florida vacation. (Everyone gets slightly sidetracked.)

And then, lo and behold, it's a year or two earlier, and the boys are with Mr. Robert, sheltering inside Old Baldy as a near-tropical storm hits.

As you can see, "Crazier Beach" seems to spend more time out of Carolina Beach than in it, although there are still plenty of references to places such as The Landmark Restaurant (where Lenny's granny still works) or the Rec Hall on the Boardwalk.

Lenny still runs into some legendary characters, such as the famously tall Carolina Beach police officer "Big Tom" Connelly (depicted as Big Bob in the text).

"Crazier Beach" has its moments, although it feels as if Welborn threw his best material in the first novel and is here recycling the leftovers.

Some of the best moments are the non-comic ones, as the Lenny-Darlene relationship peters out to its inevitable, heartbreaking conclusion. An interracial romance probably deserves more attention than it gets.

Again, Welborn could have used a good editor to tighten up some of the slack places. Still, anyone who was a teenager in the 1970s, particularly in New Hanover County, will find something here to recognize, and chuckle over. "Crazier Beach" closes to the strains of The Who's "Love, Reign o'er Me," but it could have gone with a 1984 single, Bruce Springsteen's "Glory Days."

