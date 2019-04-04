RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties in February and increased in one, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.

Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 12.5 percent, while Buncombe had the lowest at 3.2 percent. When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 96 counties, increased in three, and remained unchanged in one.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in February by 58,761 to 4,825,338, while those unemployed decreased 14,280 to 211,243. Since February 2018, the number of workers employed statewide increased 68,468, while those unemployed decreased 6,615.

Among area counties, all experienced jobless rate decreases from January to February 2019, and compared to February 2018.

* Chatham’s jobless rate in February 2019 dropped to 3.6 percent from 3.9 in January 2019 and was less than the 3.9 percent in February 2018.

* Davidson’s 3.9 percent was lower than the 4.2 recorded in January 2019 and was a drop from the 4.2 in February a year ago.

* Montgomery reported a 4.1 jobless rate compared to 4.3 percent in January and 4.5 in February 2018.

* Moore recorded a 4.1 percent unemployment number compared to 4.4 in January and 4.5 in February a year ago.

* Randolph’s 4.1 February rate was lower than the 4.4 reported in January 2019 and lower than the 4.3 from February 2018.

***

Join lawmakers for lunch April 12

ARCHDALE — The Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce “Lunch with the Lawmakers” will be on Friday, April 12, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Guil-Rand Fire Department Training Room, 10506 S. Main St., Archdale. It is open to the public.

People are invited to speak with elected officials, including N.C. Rep. Pat Hurley who represents District 70, including Archdale; N.C. Rep. Allen McNeill who represents District 78, including Trinity; N.C. Sen. Jerry Tillman who represents District 29, including Randolph; Brad Langston who will field questions for U.S. Sen. Richard Burr; and Julie Emmons who will represent U.S. Rep. Mark Walker.

Cost, including lunch, is $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members.

To reserve a seat, call 336-434-2073 by April 8.