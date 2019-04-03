"I am an educator at heart and an entrepreneur by trade. At the end of the day I do everything I do because I love working with children."

Name: Elizabeth Henderson Elks

Age: 36

Where is home? I was born and raised in Jacksonville and I love that I have the opportunity to raise my children in the place I have always called home.

Occupation/background: I am the director of Onslow County’s newest private school, Milestones Academy. Jamie McRacken and I also own and operate Milestones Preschool.

Facts about you: I have been married to my husband Michael for 13 years and we have three children, Justice, 10, Ellie, 8 and Wyatt, 3. I am an active member of the Jacksonville Rotary Club where I served as club president during the 2017-2018 Rotary year. I have been an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church my entire life and I am proud to be raising my children in the church where I grew up.

Why you do what you do? I come from a family of educators, all who inspired me to make a difference in the world of education. For 10 years I watched Sylvan change the lives of school age children in Onslow County. In 2016 Sylvan’s partnership with Milestones opened a door that I dreamed about for a decade. Providing quality early education to children in Onslow County has been a goal of mine for a long time. Milestones Preschool has exceeded my expectations. Watching our students surpass their academic goals inspired the expansion of Milestones to serve students through 5th grade. I am an educator at heart and an entrepreneur by trade. At the end of the day I do everything I do because I love working with children.

What inspires you? God, my family and Rotary. I strive to keep God first, make my family proud and live by the ideals of Rotary.

Advice to women in your profession? Be genuine and always put God first. I truly believe that success is possible for everyone no matter your gender. The path to the finish line may be different for women but if you keep these two things in the heart of every decision you make you will achieve your dreams.

Message to community: Onslow County is a hidden gem! We are a diverse community that is tightly woven into a small town atmosphere. I am always amazed by the individuals in this community who step up to meet the needs of those around them without question. Love where you live because the people in this community support and take care of one another.

What we don’t know about you: At the age of 22 I became Sylvan Learning Center’s youngest Franchisee in the history of their system.