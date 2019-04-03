GRAHAM — Mountain Valley Pipeline representatives will have access to two Alamance County properties with the owners’ consent, while a hearing to get onto a third property has been postponed.

Last month, MVP Southgate sued two pairs of property owners — Charles and Deborah Jones, and Allen and Cynthia Mitchell — who had refused to let company representatives onto their properties to survey and test the pipeline’s potential route.

“Mountain Valley is vested with the power of eminent domain under North Carolina law, and is a condemnor,” the suit reads. “North Carolina law expressly allows any condemnor to enter upon any lands, but not structures, prior to condemnation to make surveys, borings, examinations, and appraisals.”

On March 29, ahead of a hearing April 1 on an injunction against the property owners, the property owners signed consent judgments allowing the company access to the land, though not the buildings on it.

The Mitchells have close to 50 acres between them on Isley Road and Indian Village Trail in Haw River, according to the suit, and the Joneses have close to 11 acres also on Isley Road in Haw River.

A third pair of property owners holding out against MVP — Larry and Donna Shambley — will have a court date April 26 for an injunction hearing to get access to their 11-acre property on Danieley Water Wheel Road near Ossipee.

"Survey activities are very important because they provide project crew members with an opportunity to visit a parcel and identify features that are not visible through a desktop analysis. These activities also are important for landowners because they provide a direct opportunity to discuss routing, point out special or unique features and provide information that, in many cases, only the landowner would know about," MVP spokesman wrote to the Times-News in a statement Tuesday April 2.

"Surveying activities have been completed on approximately 90 percent of the project’s proposed route. We appreciate the many landowners who have worked collaboratively with the project team to identify the best possible route for this important infrastructure project. It's important to note that landowners do not give up any rights during the surveying process."

The proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate would be a 72-mile, 24-inch-diameter line connecting to the existing MVP in Pittsylvania County, Va., to carry Marcellus shale gas to the PSNC distribution system south of Graham near Cherry Lane Road, according to documents submitted to the county. The earlier stage of the pipeline still under construction in Virginia has been controversial and mired in litigation over numerous citations for violating environmental regulations.

MVP Southgate would provide natural gas to PSNC Energy customers, according to the MVP website, but opponents, including the Haw River Assembly and Sierra Club, say it will be a health and environmental hazard, and potentially an abuse of property rights through eminent domain.

The Alamance County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in September opposing the pipeline. While the commissioners have no authority to permit or stop the pipeline, the resolution will go to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

