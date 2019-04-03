ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Joseph Drew Cline, 34, of Salisbury, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of an open container, driving with a license revoked, $2,500 secured bond, April 22.

• Steven Cody Williams, 33, of 509 Rosewood Drive, was charged with assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female, $5,000 secured bond, April 22.

• Robert Noah Thomas, 48, of High Point, was charged with felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, $15,000 secured bond, May 14.

• Samantha Leigh Baughn, 22, of Trinity, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, April 30.

• Casey Dean Bean, 26, of Asheboro, was charged with possession of heroin, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, April 30.

• Richard Bruce Boone, 34, of Trinity, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device, $2,500 secured bond, May 3.

• Richard Arlen Powell III, 31, of 4303 Ridge Road, was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Pueblo County, Colorado, $150,000 secured bond, April 2.