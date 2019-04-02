The Burlington City Council discussed several items during its work session meeting Monday, April 1, including a NCDOT project rejection.

The council discussed rejecting a current municipal agreement for NCDOT Project EB-5882, which includes sidewalk and ramp improvements on Graham-Hopedale Road from Mebane Street to Hanover Road. The NCDOT has since funded a road widening project that will include bicycle and pedestrian improvements on Graham-Hopedale Road from Morningside Drive to Hanover Road, which is scheduled for completion in 2023. Rejecting Project EB-5882 will allow the original funds to be applied to another eligible NCDOT project, such as the sidewalks on U.S. 70 from east of Graham-Hopedale Road to Sellars Mill Road and north along Sellars Mill Road to the existing sidewalk beside the Food Lion.

“We don’t want to build a sidewalk next year and then have DOT come back and tear it out in two years,” said City Engineer Todd Lambert. “We would be much better off waiting, spending money properly and then allocating these funds for another project.”

The council agreed to move the item to Tuesday night’s consent agenda.

The council then discussed a possible policy for the Municipal Building lighting. The city has received several requests from non-profit organizations requesting the floodlights on the Lexington Avenue entrance be changed to a specific color in recognition of causes or celebrations. The council talked about the policy details non-profits would agree to, including that the lights would not be for personal occasions, political campaigns or religious purposes. The council also discussed if the policy would be first come, first serve and how far in advance the non-profit would fill out the application.

The council asked for more time to think about the policy and that the council would revisit the topic in May.

The council also:

Discussed Water and Sewer improvement projects, specifically projects for the annual five-year capital improvement plan process. The council was originally supposed to discuss a report presentation on water meter infrastructure assessment for advanced water metering technology but decided to focus on the improvement projects and costs.Discussed the N.C. League of Municipalities broadband goals and a draft broadband resolution for Burlington.Discussed capital programming, specifically funding and review of various financing options. These options included fund balance, general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, installment debt, leases, pay as you go and grants and donations.

Councilmember Jim Butler was absent from the meeting.