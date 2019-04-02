1. There are three variations of ADHD

Symptoms of ADHD include difficulty sitting still, paying attention, and having impulsive behavior. “Now,” said Dr. Laura Ginther, a psychologist at the Sand Dollar Wellness Center located at 1136 Shipyard Blvd. in Wilmington, “we all have issues with that – especially kids as they are growing up – but the issue with ADHD is that those difficulties are so intense or so pronounced, that they interfere with home, academic, social or work life. So the intensity of the difficulties is what determines this as a disorder, as opposed to somebody who is just a little bit fidgety.” There are also three different variations of ADHD. One is being primarily inattentive, so it’s hard to ignore distractions and difficult to pay attention. The second is primarily being hyperactive. Someone with this type of ADHD might talk excessively and blurt out answers in class, be fidgety and in general cannot sit still. Ginther describes it as if they are running on a motor. The last variation is a combination of the previous two.

2. ADHD is diagnosed through testing

Ginther says that typically, parents finds out if their child has ADHD once the child begins elementary school. The parent or teacher might find that the symptoms of ADHD are present in their child, but for a diagnosis to be made, one must go to a medical professional. “What it usually involves,” said Ginther, “is a history of the child’s behavior checklists that the parents and teachers often fill out. And frequently, intellectual evaluations - tests of cognitive strengths and weaknesses - to make sure that other disabilities are not confused with ADHD.” What could be mistaken as ADHD might actually be hearing or vision issues, so testing for those issues might be conducted as well.

3. Treatment involves working the child and parents

“What research has indicated,” said Ginther, “is that children who are treated with a combination of medication and behavioral interventions in the school and at home, and early intervention and treatment, are most successful in treating ADHD.” There are certain medications that those with ADHD may be prescribed, such as stimulants (the most common) or in some cases, anti-depressants. “There is no one medication that works for every child and there is no one dose,” said Ginther. Treatment often involves behavioral intervention that focuses on structure at both school and home, which means working with both the child and parent. If ADHD is untreated, children might be at greater risk for failure in school, social difficulties, work difficulties, substance abuse, and more.

4. There are plenty of misconceptions about ADHD

Ginther says that watching TV and playing video games do not cause ADHD. Nor does eating too much sugar or consuming red dye, which are popular misconceptions. These might exacerbate the effect of ADHD, but they are not causes. So, what does cause it? “The exact causes of ADHD are not known,” said Ginther, “although we know it’s a neurodevelopmental process. It’s probably a combination of genetic factors, because we do know that it runs in family, but there isn’t one gene that’s been identified as ADHD.” Another misconception is that children will grow out of their ADHD. This is not necessarily the case, as research indicates that around 75 percent of children diagnosed with ADHD will continue experiencing the symptoms, though they might not be as severe as they were in childhood. Stimulants such as Ritalin are said to cause users to end up abusing substances, but Ginther says that the opposite effect is true.

5. Parents should work with the school system if they suspect their child has ADHD

“If as a parent you believe your child may have ADHD,” said Ginther, “and this is something that you’re seeing and someone else isn’t bringing it to your attention, one of the first things that I would do is speak with the school system to see how your child is managing during the school day.” Teachers are around children many hours out of the day and will notice if typical symptoms are present in a child with ADHD. Then, Ginther suggests seeking out a child mental health professional to determine if the child has ADHD. Parents should be proactive and unafraid to seek help, because in the end it will benefit their child greatly.