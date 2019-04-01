Dwayne Burks

Chaplain/Director of Social Responsibility for the Gaston County Family YMCA

How long have you been in this field?

“I left the corporate world in 2002. After a short ministry assignment in England, our family returned to Gastonia, where I retooled my education, achieved ordination and entered the field of human service and ministry.”

What is your favorite part about this job?

“My favorite part of the job is working and interacting with so many different people. In a typical week, I interact and meet with 20 to 30 different people ranging from homeless citizens to nonprofit managers, law enforcement, volunteers, clergy and others. There is nothing better than helping people connect to solve problems and build relationships.”

What’s the hardest part about this job?

“The hardest part of the job is stepping away at the end of each day and letting my ever-churning mind stop and rest. I love what I do, so it hardly ever feels like work.”

If you could do anything else for a job, what would it be?

“This is a hard question. I love my work because I love this community where I get to serve. I suppose if I had to switch, I would want to be king of the universe.

But seriously … I suppose I would consider teaching and writing full time.”

What would you tell someone who is interested in getting into this field?

“I work closely with interns from Gaston College and UNC Charlotte and I always urge them to realize this field is one of the most rewarding places to work, but it requires patience and the capacity to raise funds no matter which nonprofit you choose to join. Remain focused on why you chose this field and stay the course. It is wonderful to traverse around the county and see people running errands, working hard and being good citizens, and you know that you played a small part in their lives.”