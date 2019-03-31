Randolph Rotary of Asheboro presented awards to local law enforcement officers on Feb. 27 as part of its 2019 Public Service awards. The awards went to Deputy Paige Parrish, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office; Trooper Kelly L. Brooks, N.C. Highway Patrol; and Detective Jim Mendez, Asheboro Police Department, with Police Chief Jody Williams accepting on his behalf. Bill Keller, Rotarian public image chair, made the presentations. The officers were chosen, Keller said, because of their service to the community as they exemplify the Rotary commitment of ‘Service above Self.’ (Contributed)