Hurricane season begins June 1, and it’s important to plan ahead and be prepared. Emergency preparedness doesn’t have to be a big undertaking — splitting up tasks and tackling a few per week may help make it more manageable in advance of hurricane season.

There are five simple home tasks you can consider to help you and your family be ready in an emergency.

Document your belongings and if you haven’t done so already, consider creating a home inventory of your belongings.

Walk through each room and take stock of your possessions. You can write a list, create a computer spreadsheet or download a smartphone app to help keep a record of your belongings.

You may even want to consider taking photos or making a video to have additional documentation.

Make sure to list any serial numbers on high-value items like electronics or appliances so you know the exact models you have, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III). Store a copy of your home inventory outside of your home like in a safe deposit box or a virtual server such as the cloud.

Make a grab-and-go binder so that in case of an evacuation, you want to be able to quickly locate all of your important documents and easily take them with you.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, you should consider making a grab-and-go binder with plastic sleeves where you can store documents like birth certificates, tax returns and insurance policies.

Stock up on bottled water because, depending on the situation, you may not have access to clean drinking water, says Ready.gov. That’s why it’s important to have an emergency water supply of your own. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you should have one gallon of water per person and pet per day for at least three days. Ideally, the CDC suggests having two weeks’ worth of water in your home, if possible.

Back up your phone contacts. Most people store all their important contacts in a smartphone. If your phone is lost, stolen or damaged, you may lose all that information if you didn’t properly back it up.

Consider having a physical or digital backup of your contacts’ phone numbers and addresses, just in case, says Ready.gov. Depending on what type of smartphone you have, you may be able to back up your contacts straight to your computer or the cloud.

Map out evacuation routes in case you are unable to use GPS. In an emergency, you’ll need to know several alternate routes if you’re instructed to leave, according to Ready.gov. Get familiar with the state’s roads and highways and learn how to get in or out of your area.

Consider keeping a map of your state or region in your car’s glove compartment, your grab-and-go binder or your car’s emergency kit. Paper maps are often available at rest stops, state welcome centers or roadside assistance providers. You can also typically purchase maps at gas stations and book stores.

With a little preparation, you and your family can be ready if the unexpected occurs.

