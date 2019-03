Pick up fresh vegetables, fruit and other locally grown products.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

Riverfront Farmers Market; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, March 23-Nov. 23; Dock Street between Front and Second streets; 910-538-6223; http://riverfrontfarmersmarket.org.

Port City Produce; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, starting March 19; two locations: 5740 Market St. and 6458 Carolina Beach Road; 910-795-6580; www.portcityproduce.com.

Lewis Farms Market; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, March through August; 6517 Gordon Road; 910-452-9659; www.lewisfarms.com.

Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, May 13 through Sept. 30; next to Town Hall; 910-256-7925; www.townofwrightsvillebeach.com/183/Farmers-Market

Carolina Beach Farmers Market; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, May 11-Sep. 28; Carolina Beach Lake; 910-458-2977; http://carolinabeachfarmersmarket.com

Wilmington Farmers Market; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, year-round; Tidal Creek Parking Lot, 5329 Oleander Drive, #100; 910-799-2667; https://thewilmingtonfarmersmarket.com

Eagle Island Produce & Seafood Market; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. every day, year-round; 2500 U.S. 421; Wilmington; 910-762-1193; www.facebook.com/Eagle-Island-Fruit-Seafood-146282825406866

Eden's Produce; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. every day May-September; 10171 U.S. 17 and Sidbury Road; 910-686-7777

BRUNSWICK COUNTY

Southport Waterfront Farmers Market; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, May 1 through Aug. 28; Franklin Square Park, 130 East West Street, Southport; 910-279-4616; www.downtownsouthport.com/waterfrontmarket

Brunswick Riverwalk Farmers Market; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, year-round; 580 River Road SE, Belville; 910-371-2456; www.facebook.com/riverwalkatbelville

Shelton Herb Farm; 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, year-round; 340 Goodman Road NE, Leland; 910-253-5964; http://sheltonherbfarm.com

Shallotte Farmers Market; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, May through September; 123 Mulberry St., Shallotte; 910-754-4032; http://shallotte-farmers-market.business.site

Greenland's Farms; By appointment only; 668 Midway Road, Bolivia; 910-253-7934; http://greenlandsfarm.org.

Indigo Farms; hours and days vary, March-November; 1542 Hickman Road, Calabash; 910-287-6794; indigofarmsmarket.com

PENDER COUNTY

Poplar Grove Farmers Market; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, April 17 through Sept. 25, 10200 U.S. 17 North; 910-686-9518; http://poplargrove.org/farmers-market

Carol Sue Farms; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April through July; 18055 N.C. 210, Hampstead; 910-520-6629; www.carolsuefarms.com

Perryman Farm & Seafood; 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, year-round; 115 Crystal Court, Hampstead; 910-270-3036; www.facebook.com/perrymanfarmandsea