TROY — The Montgomery County Public Library has the following special programs planned for April:

* Star Party with Town Creek Indian Mound and the Troy library on Saturday, April 13, from 1-4 p.m. at the Troy library, 215 W. Main St. A “lunar edition” story time will be at 1:30 p.m. Enjoy an out-of-this-world afternoon with fun, games and hands-on activities for the whole family. View the sun — and moon — with a specially fitted telescope. Try out the Moonwalk, check out a book and enjoy a Moon Pie. Activities will also be scheduled during the day at Town Creek Indian Mound, 509 Town Creek Mound Road, Mt. Gilead. Evening activities continue there at 7 p.m. Registration is requested for the evening activities at towncreek@ncdcr.gov.

* “The Wizard of Oz” presentation by the East Montgomery High School Players, directed by Nakee White, for pre-K and kindergarten students. The event, sponsored by the Montgomery County Public Library, will be on Thursday, April 18, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the James Garner Center, 210 Burnett St., Troy.

Both events are free.