Fairfield Harbour artist Diane McKillop will be featured at the New Bern library during the month of April. There will be a reception on April 4 at 7 p.m. at the library featuring her work in a show titled “It is about Time,” showcasing recently completed watercolors.

Diane has always been involved in art since drawing as a child with her mother at their dining room table. In high school she had a one-woman show and the teachers bought all her paintings. After high school she completed her degree in Psychiatric Nursing, heeding her parents’ advice to ensure she was able to make a living. Through the years she continued to be involved in art, taking classes in such mediums as batik, watercolor, pastels, tole painting, and colored pencil. She then decided to go to The School of Visual Arts in NYC and graduated with a degree in Graphic Design. That path led her to the corporate world where she designed promotional work for AT&T and Burger King. Along the way Diane continued to work on her own art.

Deciding that the corporate world was not for her, she returned to nursing and earned her Masters in Nursing. All the while Diane pursued her passion; she never stopped drawing and painting, and enrolled in classes to improve her skills.

Now retired, Diane continues to paint on a regular basis in her studio and with other artists as well. She belongs to the Twin Rivers Artists Association and is a member of the Community Artists Gallery and Studios (CAGS) where her watercolors can also be enjoyed. Her work that is displayed at the Library for the month of April will be available for purchase.