High school baseball

North Gaston 14, Ashbrook 0: Zack Summerville was the winning pitcher. Jack Lowery had three RBI’s, and Jackson Finger and Nate Williams had two RBI’s each.

Stuart Cramer 11, Hunter Huss 1: Cameron Cooke was the winning pitcher. J Hraves had three RBIs, and Noah Fox had two RBIs.

Highland Tech 13, Thomas Jefferson Classical 2

Cherryville 15, Piedmont Community Charter 1: Jarod Emory and Noah Ingle combined for the win on the mound. Elliot Greene had three RBI’s, and both Levi Kiser and Jared Emory had two RBI’s.

Cherryville 25, Piedmont Community Charter 0: Cooper Sain was the winning pitcher. Payne Wallace, Dillon Robinson, and Matt Cain each had three RBI’s apiece.

South Point 14, Shelby 2

Bandys 5, East Lincoln 0

West Lincoln 16, Lincolnton 1: Kelton Towery and Noah Huss pitched a total of five innings for West Lincoln. Dylan Burkey had four RBI’s, Brett Mason had two RBI’s, and Dylan Beam had one RBI.

Northwestern 4, Clover 0

Gaston Day 4, Hickory Christian Academy 3 (Thursday): Parker Rhyne lead the Spartans with 3 hits, including the game winning run. Corey Chambers threw five innings for GDS, allowing only 1 run. Brendon Battle added two hits.

High school softball

North Gaston 21, Ashbrook 0: Sydney Hamilton was the winning pitcher, she was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and five strikeouts. Anna Martin was 4-for-4 with three RBIs, Leeza Rhyne 4-for-4 with two RBIs, Kaytlin Boone 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Trinity Gibson 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Sadie Harless 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Rylee Addis 2-for-2 with one RBI.

Stuart Cramer 12, Hunter Huss 2: Carley Womack pitched 6 innings of no hit ball with nine Ks and no earned runs. Carley Womack was 4-for-5 with a double, triple, one RBI, three runs scored, and one stolen base. Jayda Watkins was 2-for-4 with three RBI’s and two stolen bases.

Kings Mountain 10, Forestview 1: Catie Payne pitched the complete game allowing four hits over seven innings striking out 9 and giving up 1 earned run. Jozie Snail led the Mountaineers at the plate going 3-5 with 5 RBI’s. Monica Head, Jessie Oehler, and Andrea Melton delivered multiple hits for the Mountaineers.

Bessemer City 10, Lincoln Charter 6

Cherryville 19, Piedmont Community Charter 2: Taryn Jenkins had 6 strikeouts for Cherryville.



Shelby 12, South Point 7: Brooklin Heavner was 4-for-5, a double, one RBI, scoring once, Faythe Bowles was 3-for-5, scoring three times, Mallory Haynes was 2-for-4 with a double, 2 RBIs, scoring once, Yahreia Peeler was 2-for-4, two RBIs, scoring once, Kaylie Pettis was 2-for-4, In the park grand slam, four RBIs, scoring twice, Carolina Grajales was 1-for-2, two walks, two runs scored, Ann Marie Spurling 1-for-3, a double, two RBIS, scoring once.

East Lincoln 9, Bandys 7: Payton Baker was the winning pitcher.

North Lincoln 4, Maiden 3

West Lincoln 15, Lincolnton 2

Clover 7, Nations Foard 4 (Thursday)

Middle school baseball

Gaston Christian 25, Concord First Assembly 3: Chase Stewart led with seven RBIs. Wyatt Davis, Nic Harris and Myles Gordon led the team with four hits each. Stewart hit two home runs, one in the field and one over the fence. Liam Fulbright hit an infield home run and a triple. Stephen Stroupe also hit a triple. Fulbright took the win, not allowing anyone on base and striking out five.

Cramerton 16, Grier 6 (Thursday): Noah Andrews was the winning pitcher allowing one run with five strike outs and two walks. Dylan Owenby led the offensive with two hits, three runs scored and two RBI's. Riley Stiles had two hits and three runs scored, Owen Sloan had one hit and two RBI's, Carson Adams and Ryan Gomez each had one hit and one RBI and Colby Hamilton had two RBI's. Rocco Pavone had one base hit and Josh Clanton had one RBI.

Middle school girls soccer

Cramerton 5, Grier 0 (Thursday): Payton Jacobs (3 goals), Londyn Maitra (2 goals), Grace Hite (1 assist) and Morgan Clark (1 assist) led the Eagles.

Belmont 7, Southwest 0 (Thursday): Grace Smith and Grace Maynard each scored 3 goals and Phoebe Smith had one goal. Emma Donaldson has the shutout in goal for the Wildcats.

Holbrook 4, Chavis 2 (Thursday): Kindall Davis had two goals and Monica Valasko one for Holbrook.