Fletcher Magee sets all-time record for career 3-pointers in 84-68 win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The magical ride continues.

Wofford beat Seton Hall, 84-68, Thursday night in a first-round game of the NCAA tournament at Veterans Memorial Arena and Fletcher Magee set the all-time record for career 3-pointers,

The seventh-seeded Terriers (30-4) will play the second-seeded Kentucky on Saturday.

Wofford, playing in its fifth NCAA tournament in the past 10 years, got its first victory. The Terriers, who have not lost a game since Dec. 19, have set a program record for consecutive wins (21) and wins in a season.

Magee came into the game needing three 3-pointers to break the record of 504 and he did it on the first shot of the second half.

Wofford had a 16-point lead in the first half and was up 10 at the break. Seton Hall rallied and took the lead at 60-59 with 7:40 remaining. But then the Terriers hit five straight 3-pointers to take control. Magee had two, Nathan Hoover hit two and then it was Magee again for a 10-point lead with three minutes left.

Magee finished with 24 points and was 7-for-12 on 3-pointers. Cameron Jackson had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Hoover had 18 points and Storm Murphy scored 11.

Check back with GoUpstate.com for more on this breaking story.