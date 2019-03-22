Book review: "The Last Battleground" by Philip Gerard looks at how the Civil War affected ordinary North Carolinians

The root of history lies in story -- as Wilmington writer Philip Gerard proves in "The Last Battleground."

Back during the 150th anniversary of the Civil War, Gerard — a professor of creative writing at the University of North Carolina Wilmington — wrote a monthly column for Our State magazine.

Each column took a North Carolina topic, focusing more on the experience of ordinary people rather than generals or politicians. To increase the immediacy, Gerard chose to write his pieces in present tense. The technique takes a bit of getting used to, but it works surprisingly well.

Now, "The Last Battleground" gathers these columns, somewhat revised, in a single volume, and the results are impressive.

Gerard is an accomplished novelist ("Cape Fear Rising") but his forte is creative non-fiction, using the tools of a fiction writer to tell a factual story. He's written competent history, before, notably "Secret Soldiers," his book on camouflage and deception in World War II. "The Last Battleground" really showcases his talents at their best.

Like Vietnam veteran Tim O'Brien in "The Things They Carried," Gerard tells a lot about the common soldier's life simply by listing all the stuff in their packs and pockets. One whole essay is devoted to the songs that were the "greatest hits" of the war; the jaunty ones came early, but the melancholy, homesick ones dominated in the later years. (He might have mentioned that "Aura Lee," a sweetheart ballad, was later recycled as Elvis Presley's "Love Me Tender.")

Some of the best personalize the great abstractions by focusing on one or two individuals. The plight of the women on the home front is personified by Nancy Bennitt, a farm wife who lost two sons in the war, but later opened her house on the Hillsborough Road to William T. Sherman and Joseph E. Johnston for surrender talks. ("Bennett Place," near Durham, is now a state historic site.)

Gerard finds plenty of material close to home. He devotes essays to John Newland Maffitt, the Confederate sea-raider and blockade runner who settled at Wrightsville Beach, to Abraham Galloway, the escaped slave from Brunswick County who became a Union spy and recruiter, and to Rose O'Neale Greenhow, the Confederate spy who drowned off Fort Fisher.

Lesser known characters include Alexander Davis Betts, the Methodist preacher from Smithville (as Southport was known back then) who spent a harrowing war as a front-line Confederate chaplain. Readers see the horrors of a Civil War field hospital through eyes of Thomas Fanning Wood, a Wilmington native who launched his medical career as a surgeon with the Army of Northern Virginia.

Gerard remembers the "downstairs" as well as the "upstairs." He discusses Dr. John Bellamy, the planter who built a mansion at Fifth and Market streets in Wilmington, as well as the slaves who tended the family. Two essays are devoted to Poplar Grove Plantation.

Nor does Gerard neglect the rest of the state. One memorable profile deals "Little Will" Thomas, the white orphan who became the adopted chief of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee. Charles Frazier used much of Thomas' life in his novel "Thirteen Moons."

Frazier's other great novel "Cold Mountain" intersects with "The Last Battleground" on several points. Gerard devotes a chapter to North Carolina regiments at the Battle of the Crater, where Frazier's hero Inman was wounded. Meanwhile, Gerard's essay on the massacre at Shelton Laurel, evokes the especially vicious feuds between Tar Heel Confederates and mountain Unionists.

Gerard properly gives credit to the host of historians, including David Cecelski, Chris Fonvielle and Rod Gragg, whose books he mined for material. His smooth, novelistic style should open this material to many readers who thought they didn't like history.

"The Last Battleground" should be ideal for newcomers who aren't familar with North Carolina or the Late Unpleasantness.

