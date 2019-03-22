United Way of Onslow County is accepting grant applications from applicable health and human service programs.

Their Community Investment Grant Request for Proposals (RFP) Application is open until 5 p.m. April 27, according to a press release. United Way says they hope to help identify underlying conditions in the community to bring people and organizations together for a collective impact by being a "critical community convener."

"United Way is moving toward facilitating a shared community vision and coordinating action across a diverse coalition, along with mutual accountability, sustained effort and measured results," according to the release.

The organization is working to prioritize the key challenges within the community, and the release states funding requests are being accepted for a one-year grant cycle.

Less money was raised during this year's campaign, according to the release, and as such the process is "extremely competitive." With this in mind, applicants are encouraged to make requests for critical program service needs.

"Programs that are awarded a one-year community investment grant will receive an annual amount over a funding period beginning July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020," according to the release.

Two information sessions have been scheduled: 4 to 5 p.m. March 28 and 11 a.m. to noon March 29 at United Way, located at 403 N. Bayshore Blvd. in Jacksonville. These sessions will help provide guidance to agencies completing applications.

The grants are based on the programs' effectiveness, organization, collaboration and meeting United Way's recommendations and reporting requirements, according to the release. Money for the grants are funded by contributions from donors to the general, undesignated fund.

For additional information or to download the grant application, visit uwonslow.org or call 347-2646.