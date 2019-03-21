1. Librari-Con: The Friends of the Library at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke is hosting the first annual Librari-Con on March 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will feature anime viewing, panels and forums, Artist Alley, Cosplay Runway and more. It will be at the Mary Livermore Library and the UNCP water feature. For more information, contact Robert L. Canida II at canida@uncp.edu.

2. Big Cross Creek Trail meeting: A community meeting about the proposed Big Cross Creek Trail will be held Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Cape Fear Conference Room at City Hall, 433 Hay St. The meeting will be a drop-in open house to display maps and answer questions. If approved for funding by the N.C. Department of Transportation, the trail would align parallel to Cross Creek from Washington Drive near Fayetteville State University northbound to Fort Bragg. It would be approximately six miles long and consist of a 10-foot wide path. The estimated construction cost is approximately $11 million. Big Cross Creek Trail would connect with the future Little Cross Creek Trail, which is funded by the city, and later to Mazarick Park and downtown Fayetteville.

3. Art Extravaganza: Walker-Spivey Elementary School is having its second Art Extravaganza on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at 500 Fisher St. It will include art work from students in prekindergarten through fifth grade, as well as some from TC Berrien Elementary. The event is free, but it is a fundraiser to help Walker-Spivey students visit the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. There will be student entertainment, music, raffles and food.

