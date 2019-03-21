After lengthy discussion about a process to find fresh eyes to look over the county's finances, the Henderson County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to continue using the firm Martin Starnes and Associates, which has conducted the county audit for the last decade.

The vote also approved a three-year contract instead of a single-year contract.

The motion did, however, include a caveat that the firm put together a team of auditors that hasn't before conducted Henderson County's audit.

At its Feb. 4 meeting, the board directed staff to request proposals from qualified accounting firms for the annual audit.

Wednesday's vote came after lengthy discussion about bids received and the county staff's review of those bids and firms to narrow the original five down to two finalists: Martin Starnes and Cherry Bekaert LLP.

Commissioner Bill Lapsley was the nay vote, stating his belief that the intent of the board's earlier decision was to find an entirely new firm and get an audit from a truly independent third party.

He said he doesn't feel that those who are being audited should choose who audits them.

"We don't need to look very far — across our northern border in Buncombe County — to see what can happen if we don't have clear and independent folks reviewing what we are doing," he said, noting also that Buncombe County commissioners have a finance advisory committee of residents and local auditors to review proposals for the selection of an auditor. He said called this system a clearly independent process and something that Henderson County has not yet done.

Earlier in discussions, Commissioner Rebecca McCall introduced the issue and explained that of the two firms' proposals, Martin Starnes, even with missing the Oct. 31 deadline for the past two years, is still the best choice for the county.

She also proposed an audit, made up of one or two commissioners, one or two businesspeople and possibly a retired local CPA.

"Also we felt there should be some new eyes on the audit, if you will," she said. Staff sought out the five proposals and compiled a detailed scoring sheet of which Martin Starnes scored a 95 and Charlotte-based Cherry Bekaert scored an 88.

The other three lacked local office personnel and current and prior government clients, she said. When interviewing the top two, Martin Starnes said it's reviewing its processes to meet the deadline this time and assured the county it could at least provide the financial audit if not the comprehensive audit by that deadline, while Cherry Bekaert said it could produce both by the deadline.

But Martin Starnes communicated in that interview as well, she said, that it would be willing to assign an entirely new team to conduct the audit.

She said Martin Starnes offered its services for $69,000 for the next two years, though generally a three-year contract would be $71,000. Cherry Bekaert would charge $89,000 for each of the three years, including a start-up fee which Martin Starnes wouldn't have to charge.

Relying on her long professional experience, McCall said her recommendation is for Martin Starnes going with a whole new team for a one-year contract to see if it can meet the requirements and deadline.

"Different isn't always better. We can get different with the current auditor," she said, also expressing concerns about cost.

Commissioner Mike Edney, also involved in the selection process, said, "I don't think anybody has ever questioned the quality of the product" Martin Starnes has provided. Their audits have been approved by the state and earned the county awards. Internal turnover has resulted in at least three different auditors conducting Henderson County's audit in the past decade.

Both expressed concern that as Cherry Bekaert has clients like Mecklenburg and Durham Counties, Henderson may fall low on the priority list if something were to come up.

Edney was also concerned about the size of Cherry Bekaert, calling it a conglomerate and not a business and saying that in his mind, its business is to make money rather than deliver a product.

"When you go from medium size to huge, you lose all the personal interaction," he said.

Lapsley didn't speak to one candidate or the other, but reiterated that he does have confidence in county staff members, who have done a good job. He said in his mind the county has an obligation to make sure the audit is as independent and transparent as can be.

"I thought, and apparently inappropriately, but I thought that this board agreed with the position that after 10 years it was time, not casting dispersion on anybody, but that it was time to give another firm with a different set of eyes the opportunity to look at what we're doing," he said. "And that's really the only intent that I had."