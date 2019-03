If you didn’t know spring has arrived, the plants around us are giving you hints. Your calendar. too. Today is the official first day of spring, even if the temperatures don’t seem to be on the same page. Blooming trees and bushes are increasing in number throughout Randolph County, particularly pink cherry blossoms and other colorful plants. A tree in Ramseur was showing off these lovelies on Tuesday in anticipation of the official start to the season. (Paul Church / The Courier-Tribune)