The Randolph County Democratic Party delivered 211 pounds of food to the CUOC food pantry during its February food drive. Here, RCDP officers Ruth Scanlan, secretary; Susie Scott, chair; and Lois Bohnsack, treasurer, deliver the goods. Throughout the month of March, RCDP is collecting supplies for the Maria Bliss House, a Family Crisis Center shelter. To contribute, you may drop off items at Democratic Party Headquarters, 114 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon and Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.