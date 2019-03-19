The upcoming special election to fill the vacant 3rd Congressional District seat for North Carolina will come with a cost.

Onslow County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jack Bright said it can cost the county up to $100,000 for each time an election is held across the county, and this special election will include a primary and general election as well as a possible second primary.

“It can cost us $100,000 per election process,” Bright said. “We have to have early voting, we have to have a primary, we have to have the general election and all the things that are required.”

The special election was called to fill the remainder of the term for the seat held by the late Walter Jones, who died in February just months after being elected to a 13th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A total of 26 candidates filed to run for the seat, including 17 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians and one with the Constitution Party. The Republican, Democrat and Libertarian candidates will go through a primary to determine their party’s nomination.

Depending on the results of the first primary, there could also be a second primary.

Bright said they budget each year for planned elections but the special election is not one they could have anticipated.

“It is a cost not budgeted for,” Bright said.

The special election is scheduled for July 9, with the primary coming up on April 30. If a second primary is needed, it will be held on July 9 and the general election moved to Sept. 10.

“We’re estimating a total cost from start to finish of $200,000 to $250,000,” said Onslow County Manager David Cotton.

Under the schedule approved, the primary election cost falls within the current fiscal year and while the July 9 general election day falls within the next fiscal year, there will be costs associated with the election for activities leading up to the day.

Any funding for the September election, if it is needed, could be planned for in the next year’s budget.

Cotton said a budget amendment will be presented to the Board of Commissioners at a future meeting to cover additional election costs within the existing budget.

Bright said this year would typically be municipal elections only and the special election will mean opening up polls county-wide for the congressional seat election.

“Look at all the other counties (in the 3rd district); we’re all facing the same thing,” Bright said.

As the county’s address additional election costs, election activities are already ramping up.

Absentee voting by mail for the April 30 primary began on March 15 and if you plan to vote in a primary, including a possible second primary, voter registration ends April 5.

One-stop early voting for the primary begins April 10 and will end April 26.

Onslow County Board of Elections Director Rose Whitehurst said preparations for the primary are in high gear.

“We’re doing double-time to get ready,” Whitehurst said.

Whitehurst said they are getting supplies ready for all the precincts and precinct training will be held the last week of March. They’ll also be testing voting equipment and checking on all the precinct locations.

She said it appears at this time that all usual precinct sites will be available for use for the primary.

Reporter Jannette Pippin can be reached at 910-382-2557 or Jannette.Pippin@JDNews.com. For digital subscription information, click here.