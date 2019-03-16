SAT., MARCH 16

Ability Garden Plant Sale: 9 a.m.-noon at New Hanover County Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Drive. Free admission. Proceeds support the Ability Garden programming.

Spring book sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 16, 1-5 p.m. March 17, 4-8 p.m March 18 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 22 at the New Hanover County Public Library -1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington. Free admission. Details: 910-798-6371 or https://nhclibraryfriends.org/.

American Legion 100th Anniversary Ceremony: Kickoff recognition, 10 a.m.-noon in the Legion Memorial of Hugh MacRae Park, 314 Pine Grove Drive, with guest speakers, proclamations, honor guard, followed from 12:30-6 p.m. at the Post 10 home at 702 Pine Grove Drive. Family barbecue (chicken, pork and fixings). Live music 1-4 p.m. Military displays from as early as 1919, plus other events. Door prizes. Tickets, $25 couple, $15 single, free for ages under 12. Tickets information, 910-799-3806.

Carnivorous Plant Hike: 10 a.m. March 16-17 at Carolina Beach State Park, 1010 State Park Road, Carolina Beach. Free admission. Features a walk with a park ranger to learn about plants that bite back such as sundews, bladderworts, butterworts, pitcher plants, and the famous Venus fly trap. 910-458-8206.

St. Patrick's Day Parade: 11 a.m. in downtown Wilmington. Cape Fear region First Responders will serve as grand marshals (Wilmington, New Hanover and Brunswick counties). Ashlea Kosikowski will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

"Stones in His Pockets": 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show at TheatreNow, 19 S. 10th St., Wilmington. This tragicomic play by Marie Jones features two actors -- Braxton Lathan Williams and Jacob Keohane -- playing 15 roles in a story about a Hollywood movie filming in rural Ireland and its impact on the inhabitants there. $44-$47, includes dinner and show but not beverages or tip. $20-$26 show only. 910-399-3669 or http://theatrewilmington.com/index.html.

Wilmington Symphony Orchestra: Presents Symphony Pops “Jeans ‘n Classics” 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St. Jeans ‘n Classics and the WSO perform classics like “September,” “Spinning Wheel,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “God Bless the Child,” and “25 or 6 to 4.” Details: https://cfcc.edu/capefearstage/ or 910-362-7999.

Comedian Anthony Devito: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Dead Crow Comedy, 265 N. Front St. Admission $15. Details: http://www.deadcrowcomedy.com/ or 910-399-1492.

"Rumors": 7:30 p.m. March 16 and 3 p.m. March 17 at the Scottish Rite Temple Theater, 1415 S. 17th St., Wilmington. Thalian Association Community Theatre presents the only farce Neil Simon ever wrote. Set during a New York City couple's 10th wedding anniversary party, it spins a non-lethal gunshot and a series of epic miscommunications into a wild, fast-paced story. Admission $20-$25. 910-251-1788.

"Suddenly Last Summer": 7:30 p.m. March 16 and 3 p.m. March 17 at Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre - Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Tickets $28. This one-act Southern Gothic tale of greed, scandal, manipulation, and cannibalism haunts the Garden District of New Orleans. Under the direction of Don Baker, Kitty Fitzgibbon plays Violet Venable, possibly the most savage of Williams’ female characters, who, like a bird of prey, swoops in to destroy her niece who threatens the myth of her perfect son. 910-632-2285.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!": Presented by Cape Fear Academy Theatre and Music Departments, 7:30 p.m. March 16 and 3 p.m. March 17 at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Tickets $17 adults, $10 students. 910-632-2285.

Music on Market: Presents The Irish Band - The Bracken Band featuring Marian Tomas Griffin on guitar and vocals, and Chris Murphy on violin. 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1416 Market St., Wilmington. The band plays jigs, reels, romantic and drinking songs. Free admission.

SUN., MARCH 17

North Carolina Symphony: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. shaw at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St. Tickets $20-$80 (plus fees and sales tax). Pablo Rus Broseta, conductor; Ingrid Fliter, piano. Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2, Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements, Mozart: Symphony No. 35, “Haffner”. Details: https://cfcc.edu/capefearstage/ or 910-362-7999.

