ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Johnathan O’Brien Severt, 29, of 77 West 8th St., was charged with obtaining property under false pretense, misdemeanor larceny, $5,000 unsecured bond, April 15.

• Nicholas Joseph Gallazzi, 22, of 67A E. Carroll Ave., Denton, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, speeding, driving with a license revoked, $10,000 secured bond, May 6.

• Matthew Kent Scott, 34, of 523 Adams St., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $9,000 combined, secured bond, April 2 and 29.

• Harris Douglas Kearns, 39, of 277 Ed Tiser Road, Lot 10, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, written promise to appear, May 15.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

• A Plymouth 440 engine, four cylinder heads, four Plymouth cast iron intakes and bucket seat frames valued at $2,600 were reported stolen from Lake Road, near Gumtree, between 2 p.m. on March 9 and 6:18 p.m. on March 12.

• Miscellaneous tools valued at $2,000 were reported stolen from Feezor Road between 6 p.m. on March 7 and 7:18 p.m. on March 13.

• Gas valued at $1,200 was reported stolen from Old Camp Road in Denton between noon on Jan. 15 and 11:45 a.m. on March 13.