If you asked the question, “What’s the most important thing we teach in school?” you’d probably get as many different answers as the number of times you ask the question.

We all have different perspectives on what is important for us to know once we leave the public schools. No matter the perspective we can all agree that what we need to know to be prepared to live in today’s world is very different than what students needed to know in recent decades.

We are busy in Davidson County Schools in not only giving our students foundational knowledge through the teaching of core subjects but also in stretching their learning through experiences that are both rigorous and relevant beyond minimal requirements. We want to engage our students while simultaneously developing skills that personalize their learning, giving it more value and interest as they prepare for their future, because learning never stops and school is everywhere.

Some of the personal skills we aspire to develop in our students in addition to a standardized curriculum include responsibility, contemplation, initiative, perseverance, optimism, courage, respect, compassion, adaptability, and loyalty.

Fortunately, we have in place many subjects in our schools that teach these essential personal skills very effectively in addition to their own content, and thanks to the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), are now a part of the traditional “core.”

On March 7, State Superintendent Mark Johnson and State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis issued a proclamation of support for arts education in our schools. March is typically the month that many arts education organizations designate to recognize their specific disciplines such as visual art, music, theater, and dance.

The announcement urged all citizens to celebrate and acknowledge every day, but especially in March, the impact that arts education has on students in our schools. In Davidson County Schools, all of our elementary students kindergarten through fifth grade receive instruction in visual art and music and our secondary (middle and high) school students receive opportunities for daily instruction in visual art, band, choir, general music, and theater. The 66 arts education specialists in our school district do an amazing job of bringing the arts into the lives of our students every day, and it is evident when you walk into any of our schools that the arts play a significant role in defining the culture of each school.

Part of the state proclamation highlighted that students participating in arts education courses benefit from the skills and processes developed through the arts and apply those skills in a variety of disciplines and settings no matter their intended career path as they contribute to heightened skills in listening, understanding human experience, creative problem solving, adapting, communicating, self-expression, and imagination while being personally engaged.

As we prepare our Davidson County Schools students for the future we know that arts education courses are one of the most important things we teach. To highlight the truth in this statement, we need to go no further than asking Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin. Nia, a North Davidson High School graduate, appeared with the North Davidson High School Chamber Singers on Wednesday at noon as a featured group celebrating “Music In Our Schools Month” 2019 in the rotunda of our state capitol in Raleigh.

The North Carolina Music Educators Association shared on their website that as Miss America, Nia embarks on a year of service taking her on a national tour where she will not only entertain audiences with her remarkable vocal performances, she will also address an array of audiences on her social initiative, "Advocating for the Arts," encouraging children and adults to get involved in arts, and stressing the importance of the arts in education. Nia has been a teacher and music mentor, and has written over 100 songs, including one she began performing at age of 5.

I am so pleased to be a part of a school district that has teachers who cultivate students in so many ways and at the same time does not forget the importance of supporting and valuing all elements of school that breathe life into our future. A quality and sequential arts education program is a critical part of this equation.

So what’s the most important thing we teach in school? My response is that everything we teach is equally important because we are focused on preparing our students for the future — whatever that may be.

Please join me as we celebrate arts education in our schools this month. We are fortunate to have such great talent in our schools. And, don’t forget to visit one of the many visual art shows, performances, plays or productions involving our students. You will not be disappointed!

Dr. Emily Lipe is the superintendent of Davidson County Schools.