Members of Humanist and Freethinkers of Cape Fear are volunteering for "Service Sunday" projects, helping local non-profits

What does a non-believer do on Sunday morning?

For a number of members of Humanists and Freethinkers of Cape Fear, the answer might be "Service Sunday." Instead of a Sunday service, they do volunteer work for a local non-profit.

The group began the programs last year.

"I grew up religious," said Amber Gayle Taggert of Wilmington, a vice president of the organization, "but as an adult I don't do religion on Sunday. It left kind of a hole in my life. We thought it would be nice for secular folk to be able to go out and do something worthwhile."

So far, group members have turned out for Service Sunday projects with the local branch of the Diaper Bank of North Carolina, the Mother Hubbard's Cupboard food bank, the James Avery community garden on Castle Street, the Good Shepherd Center and Skywatch Bird Rescue of Castle Hayne.

On March 23, the group will be working on Saturday for a change with the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, or WARM. "They're religious, so we couldn't coordinate a Sunday date," Taggert said.

Work crews generally draw about 10 to 15 members, she added.

Founded in 2003, the Humanists and Freethinkers are a local affiliate of the American Humanist Association (AHA), a national organization of atheists, agnostics, rationalists and others who take non-theistic views. (Its current slogan is "Good Without a God.) Past national presidents and honorary presidents of the organization have included Isaac Asimov, Kurt Vonnegut Jr. and Gore Vidal.

Although members' beliefs vary, most agree with tenets of the Humanist Manifesto, a document originally drawn up in 1933, which places an emphasis on reason, human values, ethical behavior, democracy and a sustainable economy.

Nationwide, the AHA has been active in litigating church-state separation cases. Lawyers for the group presented oral arguments last month challenging a 40-foot memorial cross on public land in Bladensburg, Md.

Locally, the Humanists and Freethinkers focus on discussion. The group hears a variety of speakers at its monthly meetings, Taggert said, and periodic discussion sessions at the New Hanover County Public Library draw 20 to 30 participants.

Most members tend to be in their 50s or older, Taggert said. Some parents will be sending youngsters this summer to Camp Quest, a Humanist-supported camp near Courtland, Va. A large number are college-educated, and many have professional backgrounds.

Being a secularist in the Bible Belt is not as uncomfortable as one might think. "I find most people are receptive, or at least polite," Taggert said.

