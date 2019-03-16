A Black Art and Craft contest and exhibition will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Emanuel's Corner, 726 First Ave. W., Hendersonville.

The event will feature original Black American arts or crafts. African decor, fashion and natural body products also will be available for purchase.

The contest is open to everyone. The artwork can show many different things such as culture, family, children or Black History, while the crafts can range from handmade jewelry, carvings, masks or clothing.

The contest award is $150.

To enter your artwork, bring it to Emanuel's Corner from 5-6 p.m. on Friday. It will be displayed at the exhibition the following day.

For more information, email Crystal Cauley at bbnofwnc@gmail.com.