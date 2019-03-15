Book review: "Lumina" by Mary Flinn is an historical romance set in 1928

It was only a matter of time before Lumina, the legendary oceanfront pavilion at Wrightsville Beach, became the setting for a novel — preferably a romance, with girls in silk whirling on the great dance floor with beau after beau to live big-band music.

As far as I can tell, though, Mary Flinn beat the pack to the beach. Flinn, who lives north of Greensboro, visited Wrightsville figuratively back in 2015 with her novel "A Girl Like That." Now, she delivers a historical yarn set in 1928 with Lumina as the backdrop.

Flinn builds an oversized frame for her yarn. In the present, septuagenarian Anne Borden Montgomery is sitting on the oceanside porch of her palatial Wrightsville Beach home with her gentleman friend Bernard, her younger friend Elle (the protagonist of "A Girl Like That") and Elle's beau, Nate.

Together, they're reading a sheaf of family papers "AB" inherited from her mother Sylvie: Sylvie's diary from the summer before she went off to study piano at Oberlin, some letters from Sylvie's brother Kip, an engineering student at N.C. State in Raleigh and parts of a novel, written by Kip's unseen friend Perry, which was apparently inspired by Sylvia and Kip's adventures.

It's quite a tale. In the course of a summer, under the Lumina ballroom's green roof, with the bunting flapping in the breeze, Sylvia and Kip fall under the spell of Catherine and Clifton Carmichael, the incredibly pretty and credibly rich brother-and-sister team.

There are a few awkward moments, as when Catherine casually mentions that Sylvie is wearing an old dress of hers that he turned into consignment. Yet (as the foursome reads on, on the porch) the two sets of siblings become entwined. Kip is smitten; Catherine has porcelain good looks and grace and a lingering air of melancholy as she not-so-secretly longs for escape.

Superficially charming, Clifton also barely conceals a dark side and an inflamed temper. For some reason, he won't let Catherine out of his sight, and he's not happy with Kip paying her attention.

The story takes a decidedly gothic turn as old secrets bubble to the surface and, like "The Great Gatsby," it builds toward a climactic, life-changing car wreck.

Meanwhile, there's plenty of local color from the Lower Cape Fear in the Roaring Twenties. Flinn has clearly done her homework. Characters recall "Trouble," the dead sperm whale that washed ashore and stank up the beach that spring.

Flinn gives a vivid picture of the "Feast of Pirates," a raucous predecessor to the Azalea Festival. The Feast, which apparently degenerated into a drunken Prohibition rout, only lasted three seasons, 1927, 1928 and 1929, killed off either by the Depression or the general hangover.

Flinn did her homework, apparently scanning old ads in the Morning Star for hours. Many old timers, for example, will remember the downtown Cameron and MacMillan garage and service station. But did you know that it was once called "Sans Souci"? Or that it once actually offered laughing gas to fatigued or frazzled drivers? (One has to wonder: Would that cure road rage?)

The author buys into Lewis Philip Hall's much-disputed claim that shag dancing was invented at Lumina during the 1928 Feast of Pirates. (Consensus claims it arose after World War II on the South Carolina Grand Strand, but printed sources show that something called "shag" was being danced at Lumina by the mid-1930s.)

Even if romance writing isn't to their tastes, "Lumina" will distract many residents with its local color.

