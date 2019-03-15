NASA astronaut and Jacksonville native Christina Koch, along with other members of her team, left earth on a space-bound mission Thursday, March 14 at 3:14 p.m. The launch and the time leading up to it were broadcast live by NASA, and interspersed were videos of Koch and her crew members. In one of her videos, Koch talked about her love for rock climbing and how, during her astronaut interview, she was asked whether she'd ever been afraid while rock climbing. Koch replied, "Absolutely, I have been scared," which she recalled as a profound moment of realization in that she turns her fear into focus. Koch also discussed some of her training, including going for "space walks" underwater in a pool large enough for a full-scale mock up of the international space station where she will be for the next six-and-a-half months. Koch plans to post updates of her space experience on her Facebook page, NASA Astronaut Christina Hammock Koch. [Photo by NASA/Victor Zelentsov]