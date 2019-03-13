1. Methodist ribbon-cutting: Methodist University will host a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony today at 5:30 p.m. for the Union-Zukowski Lobby and Gallery, which connects Huff Concert Hall with Matthews Ministry Center in the Reeves Fine Arts Complex. It will be used as a site for meetings, receptions, dinners and gatherings. The evening also includes a guest speaker brought to the campus through the Union-Zukowski Endowment for Multicultural Understanding. Internationally recognized human rights leader Arn Chorn-Pond, founder of Cambodian Living Arts, will speak at 7 p.m. in the Physician Assistant Medical Lecture Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A light reception will follow.

2. Red Hot Chilli Pipers: Bagpipe band the Red Hot Chilli Pipers will play the Givens Performing Arts Center on March 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $31, $26 and $21 for adults, and $10 for children and students. The band fuses traditional Scottish music with modern rock and pop anthems. Go to uncp.edu/gpac to see the full list of shows coming this season or call 910-521-6361.

3. Najee at FSU: Grammy nominated, multi-platinum and internationally renowned saxophonist, flautist, composer and arranger Najee will headline Fayetteville State University’s Seabrook Performance Series’ final show of the season on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The show will be in J.W. Seabrook Auditorium on campus. Najee has collaborated with scores of music superstars from Prince, Quincy Jones and Patti LaBelle to Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Maysa and Herbie Hancock. Tickets are $20 to $75. To purchase tickets, call 910-672-1724 or go to bit.ly/2Evplzx.

We want to hear from you: Please submit your events in writing at least 10 days in advance. Email calendar@fayobserver.com or fax details to 910-486-3545. For questions, call 910-486-3500.