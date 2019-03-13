PITTSBORO — The Friends of the Chatham Community Library will hold its Spring Book Sale Thursday-Saturday, March 28-30, at the library at 197 N.C. 87 N., Pittsboro, which is on the Central Carolina Community College campus.

Sale hours are Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

More than 18,000 hardbound and softbound books, audio books and more will be available for purchase. Audio-visual items such as DVDs, CDs, LPs and audio books will also be offered.

Admission is free.

On Thursday, the first day of the sale, purchases of $200 or more are entitled to a 20 percent discount; on Friday, all books and materials are half price; and on Saturday, customers may fill bags with books and other materials for $5 each, with no limit to the number of bags.

Members of the Friends of the Chatham Community Library receive discount cards worth $3 each, including all those who choose to join at the book sale. This discount may also be used on any day of the sale.

Regular book offerings include general history, Civil War, World Wars I and II, biographies, classic novels, cookbooks, art books (such as antiques, architecture, film, painting, photography, etc.), philosophy, religion, humor, children’s books, reference, self-help and more.

Proceeds are used to benefit the library by underwriting various programs; purchasing needed books, materials and equipment; and improving its technology and services.

For more information, visit www.friendsccl.org.