ELON — Elon University hosted Sunshine Day, an annual event celebrating openness and transparency in North Carolina government, Monday, March 11.

Organized by Brooks Fuller, an Elon instructor and director of the N.C. Open Government Coalition, the day’s itinerary brought a lineup of journalists, municipal leaders, attorneys and advocates to Schar Hall to cover topics ranging from technological advances in open records to absentee ballot fraud.

“Every citizen in North Carolina deserves the right to inspect the workings of government,” Fuller said. “And so what this day does is it celebrates our successes in that regard, and it also highlights some impediments to citizens being able to actually use that right, make it work for them. So this is an opportunity to bring journalists, media attorneys, media organizations, members of the public, concerned citizens, students and members of the Elon faculty or any of our member organizations to come here and hear about the way that those issues actually trickle down to citizens.”

Ken Eudy, former political journalist and current senior adviser to Gov. Roy Cooper, delivered the keynote speech, which was followed by two discussions centered on the state’s controversial 9th Congressional District election.

On Feb. 21, the State Board of Elections voted unanimously to hold a new election after evidence surfaced that multiple members of Republican Mark Harris’ campaign were paid to commit absentee ballot fraud. Harris himself stated a new election should be called.

The controversy has drawn national media attention to the state and incited plenty of conversations, but Fuller can’t say for sure if it’s caused widespread distrust in the state government.

For citizens whose trust has been shaken, Fuller pointed to the N.C. Open Government Coalition and Sunshine Center website, www.elon.edu/e-web/academics/communications/ncopengov/, which offers a host of updated information on Sunshine Laws and Freedom of Information Act requests.

Citizens are also welcome to call 336-278-5506 or email ncopengov@elon.edu with questions.

“We can put [citizens] in touch with journalists who are all very helpful,” Fuller added. “They’re strapped with their time and their talents, but they’re also devoted public servants, and so by way of example they can help citizens learn how to file a public records request that’s going to generate a timely response and educate them on what to do if something goes wrong in the process.”

Fuller, who teaches media law and ethics at Elon and practiced law in North Carolina for more than seven years before moving into education, was glad to see students in the audience at many of the day’s events.

Young adults have become more politically active in the last few years, he said, which makes it all the more important for them to understand citizens’ rights to information and how to hold the government accountable for that information.

“Political activism without information is not all it can be,” Fuller said, “so it’s especially important for younger folks, the upcoming generation, to be able to understand where the successes and failures of their government reside, where they happen to be. And so when it comes to bringing them along, this is the way that we do that, by developing programming that speaks to the issues that are going to concern them as citizens now and forevermore.”

