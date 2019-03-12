This feature is sponsored by O'Brien Service Company.

School: Malpass Corner Elementary

Grade: Fifth

Best subjects: Reading and math

Worst subject: Science

Favorite quote or saying: Do what you like, like what you do.

What drives you crazy? Being asked a lot of questions.

What makes you happy? Fishing in the ocean.

Favorite book: Percy Jackson series

Favorite movie: "Aquaman"

Favorite color: Green

Favorite food: Calzone

What do you do for fun? Fish, hunt, baseball and video games.

Who do you admire the most? My parents, because they work hard for our family.

Educational goals: Graduate from college

Career goal: Not sure yet, but I think video game coder, marine biologist or explosive expert would be exciting.

For Parker Brown, teacher, how does this student's exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing?

We strive to provide a total and quality education for every student at Malpass Corner. The goal is for every child to S.O.A.R. (be Safe, take Ownership, be Achievers, be Respectful). Evan exemplifies those expectations and is a great example for his peers because he models those behaviors every single day.