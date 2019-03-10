1. Spring Litter Sweep: The N.C. Department of Transportation is looking for volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Spring Litter Sweep from April 13-27. Each April and September, the DOT calls on volunteers from across the state to help remove litter from roadsides. These may be from businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches or community groups, as well as individuals. Volunteers are provided with supplies such as trash bags, gloves and safety vests. Go to ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/environmental/litter-management/Pages/litter-sweep.aspx for more information.

2. Powwow: The third annual #BraveNation Powwow and Gathering is scheduled for March 23 in the gym of the English E. Jones Athletic Center at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Grand entry is at noon; doors open to the public at 10 a.m. The event features competition dancing, vendors and recruitment activities for American Indian high school students. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for elders 60 and older, and free for children 6 and under and UNCP students with an ID. For more information, go to uncp.edu/powwow or call 910-775-4579.

3. Reality Financial Literacy Fair: Fayetteville State University has partnered with Cumberland County Schools and the State Employees Credit Union to hold a Reality Financial Literacy Fair for Cumberland County high school students on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Broadwell College of Business and Economics. Students will learn about managing their money and making smart, informed decisions that will help them once they graduate from high school. For more information, call 910-672-1335.

We want to hear from you: Please submit your events in writing at least 10 days in advance. Email calendar@fayobserver.com or fax details to 910-486-3545. For questions, call 910-486-3500.