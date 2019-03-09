It was really cold that Saturday morning when Snyder Memorial Baptist Church held a "Snyder Women of Purpose Brunch" for the ladies in our church. I went with our daughter and when we arrived, everyone was talking about the weather and the even colder temperatures we would be getting soon. However, with the aroma of fresh coffee, egg casserole and our southern grits — all of us warmed up quickly. After our blessing, we headed to the buffet tables. What a great brunch it was and none of us had to cook anything.

Kelly Blankenship was the speaker for the event and she delivered her testimony in the only way she could, with caring, love and compassion. Kelly was the leader for a group of Snyder members on a mission trip to Kenya in 2018 and she shared how the group ministered and witnessed to 350-plus children during their visit. Her testimony touched every lady in the room.

Following our program, each table with eight ladies each conducted a Prayer Walk to various parts of our church and prayed from their hearts as they were led. Our table started in the Gathering Hall where various activities are held (wedding/baby showers, families greeting friends following the death of a loved one, etc.). Our next stop was the Fellowship Hall, where our Wednesday evening suppers are held, our pre-school students have lunch, etc. I thanked God for the opportunity to have had nine banquets for senior volunteers in our community through the Cumberland County Retired & Senior Volunteer, which were held in the Fellowship Hall.

We then entered the chapel, where Bible Studies are held on Wednesday nights and Thursday mornings. I remembered when I joined Snyder Memorial in 1959 when the chapel was the sanctuary. My husband's parents and their son, Frank, and his sister joined Snyder in 1950, soon after it was established. I nearly cried remembering the weddings of both of our daughters in the chapel and when Frank and I renewed our wedding vows on our 25th anniversary. Dr. Jim Cammack did this for us and his beautiful wife, Judy was a witness. When the new sanctuary was opened, the chapel became a gymnasium and our first couple's class was held there.

We kept moving and entered a room with an American flag and prayed for our military, their spouses and families; we also prayed for those who are deployed and for our veterans. Everyone living in our community knows how important and special our military are to us and how thankful we are for them. During this prayer time, I had memories of when I worked for the federal government at Fort Bragg and then the VA Medical Center on Ramsey Street, which was an honor to serve them. There is no way to tell our active-duty military and our veterans just how much they mean to us. We enjoy the freedom to worship as we choose because of their sacrifices.

Our next stop was the Cammack Lobby. Prayers were offered for our nursery and children's ministries, Snyder Child Care Center, and After School Programs which are held in this building. Scripture says, "Bring up children in the way they should go and when they are old, they will not depart from this." (Proverbs 22:6)

I remembered when this building was the Fellowship Hall with Wednesday night suppers held there and the many years that I served ice cream to our members. However, my memories of the Cammack Lobby were also very emotional — as I looked at the picture of Jim and Judy Cammack on the wall. Dr. Cammack was pastor for 30 years at Snyder Memorial along with his beautiful wife, Judy. I was blessed to have him as my pastor for 28 of those 30 years. He baptized me into the Baptist church; baptized both of our daughters; married both of our daughters; and conducted the funeral services for both of Frank's parents. I also noted that our church has been blessed with six outstanding pastors, including our present one, John Cook.

We were running out of time, so our group's last place was our sanctuary, where I was baptized and our daughters were also baptized there. It is so beautiful, not just because of the pretty furniture, chandeliers, piano/organ, etc., it's beautiful because of the cross which hangs in the front representing the sacrifices that Jesus Christ made for each of us. And it's also beautiful because of the friendliness and hospitality of our members. Our ladies' worship program concluded in the sanctuary and even though our group did not get to every area, we knew that every area of our church had been prayed for. There was and still is "A Sweet Sweet Spirit in This Place — and We Know That It's The Spirit of the Lord." And there truly was "A Sweet Expression on Each Face" as we left our church that cold but beautiful Saturday morning. I thank God for the blessed memories he has given to me and for allowing me to live long enough to enjoy and truly appreciate them. Thank you Jesus for my husband, family, friends, freedom, health, church and most of all for saving me.

Snyder Memorial Baptist Church celebrates its "70th Anniversary" in October. What a celebration that will be.

Judy Dawkins is a previous contributor to The Readers Write.