The Burlington Woman’s Club Thrift Shop, 317 S. Main St., Burlington, is holding its semiannual storewide clearance sale. A half-price sale is underway through March 9. Daily sales will take place March 12–22. A $2 bag sale is March 23–27. The store will close for restocking March 28–April 1, and reopen April 2 with its spring line. Hours are 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturdays. Donations are gratefully accepted during normal business hours. Proceeds are returned to the community through scholarships and support to local charitable organizations.

The Southern Caswell Ruritan Club, 9614 N.C. 62 S., between Burlington and Yanceyville, will hold its a ham and egg supper 4–7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9. The price is $7. All profits go toward the club’s community service projects.

BLOOD DRIVES

Saturday, March 9: 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 461 Brown’s Chapel Road, Gibsonville

Thursday, March 14: 3–7:30 p.m., Buffaloe Lanes Mebane, 103 S. Fifth St., Mebane

Friday, March 15: 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Alamance County Health Department, 319 N. Graham-Hopedale Road, Burlington

Sunday, March 17: 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, 1620 Hanford Road, Graham

Monday, March 18: 2–7 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 1230 St. Mark’s Church Road, Burlington

Tuesday, March 19: 1–5:30 p.m., Gibsonville Parks and Recreation, 314 10th St., Gibsonville; 2:30–7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 508 W. Davis St., Burlington

Wednesday, March 20: 3–7:30 p.m., Phillips Chapel UMC, 2362 Brucewood Road, Graham

Thursday, March 21: 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Alamance Community College, 1247 Jimmie Kerr Road, Graham

Monday, March 25: 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Clover Garden School, 2454 Altamahaw-Union Ridge Road, Burlington; 2–7 p.m., Mebane Presbyterian Church, 402 S. Fifth St., Mebane

Tuesday, March 26: 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Williams High School, 1307 S. Church St., Burlington; 3–7:30 p.m., Cedar Cliff United Methodist Church, 4683 Cedar Cliff Road, Graham