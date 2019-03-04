A free flexibility and mobility seminar is coming to Jacksonville.

Local Businesses, 9 Yards Fitness (Daily News Best of the Best 2018) in partnership with Synergy Physical Therapy (Daily News Best of the Best 2018) and Rooted in Wellness Massage Therapy (Daily News Best of the Best 2018) launches a free flexibility and mobility seminar in Jacksonville.

Flexibility and mobility are crucial to good health and performance. Sedentary lifestyles lead to a lack of joint mobility and as a result cause issues such as back pain and poor athletic performance. Nobody knows this better than the local experts at 9 Yards Fitness, Synergy Physical Therapy and Rooted Wellness Massage Therapy movement experts. On March 9, these businesses are holding a one-day clinic at 9 Yards Fitness in Jacksonville to share their revolutionary techniques to develop everyday lifestyle and sport specific flexibility and mobility techniques that will not only help prevent and relieve injuries, but will also increase performance for common activities and athletic performance.

The expert presenters will be instructing participants on improving flexibility, balance, and recovery techniques, as well as offering specific workouts and drills to improve performance and reduce injury. The clinic will be divided into three 30-minute sessions. The entire seminar is completely free to the public. To register or for more information, call Shaun Jones at 910-939-2623 or visit tinyurl.com/9yardsmobility.